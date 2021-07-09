LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $844,168.53 and $378.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00232469 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001428 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.00708002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,514,562 coins and its circulating supply is 51,301,786 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

