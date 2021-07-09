Lossless Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $311,945.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lossless has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00046562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00124522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00164363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,586.79 or 1.00328173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.37 or 0.00951016 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

