Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Purchases $499,994.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LAZR opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

