Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $1.89. Luokung Technology shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 29,837 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Luokung Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,645,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 528,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.