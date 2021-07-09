MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $25,072.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 427,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.80. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

