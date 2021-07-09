Macquarie Downgrades Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) to Neutral

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TNABY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $11.30.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile
Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.