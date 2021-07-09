Macquarie Downgrades Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) to Neutral

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TNABY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

