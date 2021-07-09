Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up 7.2% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.73. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,541. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.26. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

