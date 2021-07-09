Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

