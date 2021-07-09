Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 205.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

