Man Group (LON:EMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $192.70

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.70 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.51), with a volume of 1688602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.65 ($2.45).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 526.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

