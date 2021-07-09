Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

MFI stock opened at C$25.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.38. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.20 and a 12-month high of C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.