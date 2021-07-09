Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 412,064 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 89,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,113,118. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

