Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after buying an additional 809,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 64,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

