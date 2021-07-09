Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $558,000 in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress bought 7,500,000 shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FAII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. 884,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

