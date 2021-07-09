Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $997,000 in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHACU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000.

SHACU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

