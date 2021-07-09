Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AACQ. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,189,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $13,522,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.