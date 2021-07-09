Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,354. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

