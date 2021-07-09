Marlin Market Capitalization Hits $48.33 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $48.33 million and $6.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00121467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00164541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,426.68 or 0.99933229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.00935797 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

