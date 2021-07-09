Marqeta, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marqeta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

