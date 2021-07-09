Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at UBS Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $133.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

MMC opened at $141.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,402,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

