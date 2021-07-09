Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 113.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 86.25 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

