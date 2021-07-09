Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAS. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

MAS stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

