Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 467 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paul John Balson increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.54.

ServiceNow stock opened at $560.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.84 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

