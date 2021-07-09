Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 712,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,029,000 after purchasing an additional 157,412 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 360,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,295,000.

VMBS stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

