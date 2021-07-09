Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.46 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $358.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.