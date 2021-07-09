Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.79. 370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 328,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,850.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,435,807. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

