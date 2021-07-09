Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 5,676 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of O traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,824. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

