Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.44. 142,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.65. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

