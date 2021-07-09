Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.10. 111,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,923. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.35 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

