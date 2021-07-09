MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 709 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.54.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,849. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 747.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

