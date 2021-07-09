McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $59.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.30 billion and the lowest is $58.04 billion. McKesson reported sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $249.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McKesson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $190.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,333. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.