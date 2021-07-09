Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 455 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 450 ($5.88).

LON MGGT traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 444.60 ($5.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,754. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

