MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.08

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $15.53. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

The company has a market cap of $675.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. Equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $85,175.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,338.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,552 shares of company stock valued at $309,757. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

