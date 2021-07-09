Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0484

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $12,651.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00386757 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.10 or 0.01618030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

