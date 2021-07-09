MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKKGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $40.29.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Analyst Recommendations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.