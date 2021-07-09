Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTOR. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

