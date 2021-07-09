Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 2,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 468.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

