Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will post sales of $8.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $40.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,735. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $986.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

