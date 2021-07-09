Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 169,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

