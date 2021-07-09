MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $57,000. David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

