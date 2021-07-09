Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156,639 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $137,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 98,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,295 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.