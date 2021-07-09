Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,928,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 387,909 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,649,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

