Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 4,789 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. LivaNova makes up about 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

