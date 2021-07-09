Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 1,933 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $744.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,408. The firm has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.67 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.24.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

