Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

V traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $239.06. The company had a trading volume of 98,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,326. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $241.04. The firm has a market cap of $465.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

