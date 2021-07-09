Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 53,499 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,499 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.