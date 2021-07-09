Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $2.44 Million Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 930,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,194 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SJI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.40.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.