Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $662.53 or 0.01972637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $29.15 million and approximately $220,869.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00046669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00124602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00164293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.76 or 0.99986926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.57 or 0.00945535 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 43,993 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

