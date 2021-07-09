Mirrored United States Oil Fund 24 Hour Volume Hits $238,224.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $49.69 or 0.00151094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and approximately $238,224.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00119685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00163111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,982.44 or 1.00300777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00941454 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 579,742 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

