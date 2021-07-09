Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.52.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

